Junooniyatt update: Jahaan fills Elahi’s hairline with sindoor

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Elahi secretly takes Jordan’s phone, takes Namrata’s contact number, and promises to help her. Jordan realizes his phone is missing but is distracted by Jahaan, giving Elahi time to manage the situation. Elahi calls Namrata and vows to bring justice. At the roka ceremony, Jordan (Gautam Vig) enters on a dhol and pulls Elahi and asks her to sing despite her discomfort. During the ceremony, a sign from the goddess brings Elahi and Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) together as the dupatta flies and falls on them. Meanwhile, as Elahi (Neha Rana) waits for Namrata during the aarti, goons kidnap Namrata and her child.

Elahi shocks everyone by slapping Jordan and exposes his truth about Namrata. Jordan tries to remove Namrata from the house, but Elahi brings divorce papers from Mata Rani’s idol, demanding her freedom. Namrata manipulates the situation, claiming Elahi and Jahaan planned to demean Jordan for a divorce. Maheep shows a photo of Elahi and Jahaan to everyone resulting in Jordan signing the divorce papers. Elahi leaves the house, stating she doesn’t want to be with either Jordan or Jahaan. The next day in court, Elahi gets the divorce from Jordan and heads to the railway station.

In the coming episode, Jordan vows to ruin Elahi’s life, making Jahaan worry about her safety. Elahi is stuck in a fire where Jahaan comes to save her. Jahaan tells Elahi that she shouldn’t be alone. Elahi argues with him, but Jahaan takes her to a temple and puts sindoor on Elahi’s forehead, symbolizing their marriage. Meanwhile, Jordan discusses plans for revenge on the phone. Jahaan learns about Elahi’s attacker, and Jordan knows it’s Seerat.

Junooniyatt Ep 178 19th October 2023 Written Episode Update

What will Seerat’s next attack be?