Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt update: Jordan tries to kill Jahaan by suffocating him in a bathtub

An agitated Jordan tries to kill Jahaan by suffocating him in a bathtub and keeping the tap on to make it look like a natural death in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Oct,2023 15:28:57
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, at the party, Jahaan and Elahi perform a duet. Jordan struggles to contain his anger but manages to stay composed. A music producer arrives at the party and offers Elahi a music contract as a token of gratitude for saving his daughter in a car accident. Jahaan is elated, while Jordan (Gautam Vig) boils with jealousy.

On the day of the concert, Dada, Dadi, and others bless Elahi. Jahaan decides not to attend the concert. Jordan secretly prepares a mixture that could damage Elahi’s throat, with the intention of replacing her in the performance. Meanwhile, Diljyot lands in India. Elahi arrives at the concert venue, and Jordan tries to make her drink water from the flask. However, fortunately, the flask falls, preventing Elahi from taking a sip. Unbeknownst to them, Jahaan, in disguise, also arrives at the venue to protect Elahi from Jordan. Elahi takes the stage to sing a song dedicated to her mother. Before Elahi (Neha Rana) can sing, she starts coughing uncontrollably, and Jordan rushes on stage to save the day.

In the coming episode, Jahaan returns home in a dejected state and drunk. Elahi, concerned for him, tends to his needs. They have a conversation where Jahaan expresses his confusion about Elahi’s behaviour. Jordan witnesses their close interaction which makes him approach them with anger. Elahi intervenes on Jordan’s behalf and leaves. Jordan mocks Jahaan by saying that Elahi only loves him. Later, in the night, an agitated Jordan tries to kill Jahaan by suffocating him in a bathtub and keeping the tap on to make it look like a natural death.

Junooniyatt Ep 174 12th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Elahi takes the stage to sing a song dedicated to her mother. Before Elahi (Neha Rana) can sing, she starts coughing uncontrollably, and Jordan rushes on stage to save the day.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

