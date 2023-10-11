Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt update: Jordan's jealousy takes dark turn, decides to sabotage Elahi’s concert

Jordan secretly prepares a mixture that could damage Elahi's throat, with the intention of replacing her in the performance in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Oct,2023 11:55:20
Junooniyatt update: Jordan's jealousy takes dark turn, decides to sabotage Elahi’s concert 860360

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, Elahi’s world gets filled with hope and happiness as she believes in Jordan’s newfound honesty, thinking he is genuinely helping her achieve her dream of becoming a singer. She prepares to make a significant sacrifice for this trust. However, the cruel twist of fate arrives when Jordan confides in Maheep about his ulterior motives. He reveals that once Jahaan marries Sirat, he will teach a lesson to Elahi. The shocking revelation overheard by Elahi leaves her utterly stunned.

Elahi (Neha Rana) plans a surprise party for Jordan to teach him a lesson. She pretends to hurt her feet and hands, getting Jordan involved in party preparations. Jahaan becomes suspicious of her intentions but doesn’t confront her. During the party, Jordan’s friends try to provoke him, but he remains calm. Elahi announces that Jordan (Gautam Vig) prepared all the food and praises his changed behaviour. Jordan’s friends attempt a water challenge, hoping to make him lose his temper, but Maheep intervenes.

In the coming episode, at the party, Jahaan and Elahi perform a duet. Jordan struggles to contain his anger but manages to stay composed. A music producer arrives at the party and offers Elahi a music contract as a token of gratitude for saving his daughter in a car accident. Jahaan is elated, while Jordan seethes with jealousy. On the day of the concert, Dada, Dadi, and others bless Elahi. Jahaan decides not to attend the concert. Jordan secretly prepares a mixture that could damage Elahi’s throat, with the intention of replacing her in the performance. Meanwhile, Diljyot lands in India.

Junooniyatt Ep 172 10th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Jordan’s friends try to provoke him, but he remains calm. Elahi announces that Jordan prepared all the food and praises his changed behaviour. Jordan’s friends attempt a water challenge, hoping to make him lose his temper, but Maheep intervenes

Will Jordan be able to replace Elahi?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Junooniyatt update: Jahaan becomes suspicious of Elahi’s intentions 860207
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan becomes suspicious of Elahi’s intentions
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (2-7 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 859933
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (2-7 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Junooniyatt update: Elahi gets shocked to find Jordan's true intentions 859177
Junooniyatt update: Elahi gets shocked to find Jordan’s true intentions
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan reveals Elahi and Jordan’s marriage deal truth 858848
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan’s accusations against Jordan backfire
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan threatens Elahi at the cliff's edge 858395
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan threatens Elahi at the cliff’s edge
Exclusive: Anupamaa's Samar, Sagar Parekh approached for Bigg Boss 17 858390
Exclusive: Anupamaa’s Samar, Sagar Parekh approached for Bigg Boss 17

Latest Stories

Party King Ranbir Kapoor To Stay Away From Alcohol For This Reason; Read Here 860376
Party King Ranbir Kapoor To Stay Away From Alcohol For This Reason; Read Here
Amitabh Bachchan's 81st Birthday: Daughter Shweta Nanda Wishes Her Papa In A Special Way 860375
Amitabh Bachchan’s 81st Birthday: Daughter Shweta Nanda Wishes Her Papa In A Special Way
Katha Ankahee update: Aarav turns violent after learning Katha-Viaan’s secret 860371
Katha Ankahee update: Aarav turns violent after learning Katha-Viaan’s secret
Exclusive: Shiva Rindani and Shweta Khanduri roped in for web film Khel 860362
Exclusive: Shiva Rindani and Shweta Khanduri roped in for web film Khel
Florence Diaries: Avneet Kaur Stuns In Chic White Tube Top And Cargo Pants 860350
Florence Diaries: Avneet Kaur Stuns In Chic White Tube Top And Cargo Pants
I do believe in the institution of marriage: Karishma Kotak 860359
I do believe in the institution of marriage: Karishma Kotak
Read Latest News