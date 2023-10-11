Junooniyatt update: Jordan's jealousy takes dark turn, decides to sabotage Elahi’s concert

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, Elahi’s world gets filled with hope and happiness as she believes in Jordan’s newfound honesty, thinking he is genuinely helping her achieve her dream of becoming a singer. She prepares to make a significant sacrifice for this trust. However, the cruel twist of fate arrives when Jordan confides in Maheep about his ulterior motives. He reveals that once Jahaan marries Sirat, he will teach a lesson to Elahi. The shocking revelation overheard by Elahi leaves her utterly stunned.

Elahi (Neha Rana) plans a surprise party for Jordan to teach him a lesson. She pretends to hurt her feet and hands, getting Jordan involved in party preparations. Jahaan becomes suspicious of her intentions but doesn’t confront her. During the party, Jordan’s friends try to provoke him, but he remains calm. Elahi announces that Jordan (Gautam Vig) prepared all the food and praises his changed behaviour. Jordan’s friends attempt a water challenge, hoping to make him lose his temper, but Maheep intervenes.

In the coming episode, at the party, Jahaan and Elahi perform a duet. Jordan struggles to contain his anger but manages to stay composed. A music producer arrives at the party and offers Elahi a music contract as a token of gratitude for saving his daughter in a car accident. Jahaan is elated, while Jordan seethes with jealousy. On the day of the concert, Dada, Dadi, and others bless Elahi. Jahaan decides not to attend the concert. Jordan secretly prepares a mixture that could damage Elahi’s throat, with the intention of replacing her in the performance. Meanwhile, Diljyot lands in India.

Junooniyatt Ep 172 10th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Jordan be able to replace Elahi?