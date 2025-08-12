Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad Upcoming Twist: Katha invites UV’s mother for Janmashtami; Will the truth come out?

Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad, the Star Plus television show produced by NIDEAS Creations and Productions, has seen Katha (Alefiya Tayebali) trying to handle UV’s (Abrar Qazi) weird behaviour towards her and take it in stride. We saw UV seeing the problems of a middle-class life for the first time when he stayed at Katha’s house for a while. His good nature came to the fore when he supported Naina against Tejas. With Tejas returning, UV handled him and supported Naina. Katha was happy when Eshwar allowed Naina to stay at the Jindal house.

We saw Katha helping a woman on the road, who was being tortured by a few goons. Katha fought for her and saved her without realising that the lady happened to be UV’s long-lost mother. As we know, UV loves his mother a lot and does not have a day when he does not recollect his mother.

The upcoming episode will see Katha inviting the lady to the Jindal house for Janmashtami. Katha will not know that the lady happens to be UV’s mother, whom Eshwar hates, as she wanted to be independent. There will be big drama at the Janmashtami function when the lady will come to the event to meet Katha. It will be interesting to see if UV or Eshwar will see her and realise her identity.

What will happen next?

Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad is a roller-coaster ride filled with drama, emotions, thrill and excitement. Prosenjit Chatterjee, known for his work in Bengali cinema, has turned producer for the show. He is foraying into Hindi television for the first time as his production house NIDEAS Creations and Productions is leading the charge for the daily soap.The show has Abrar Qazi and Alefiya Tayebali playing the leads.