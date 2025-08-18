Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad Upcoming Twist: Katha saves UV from arrest; UV grateful for Katha’s help

Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad, the Star Plus television show produced by NIDEAS Creations and Productions, has seen engaging drama with Katha (Alefiya Tayebali) inviting UV’s (Abrar Qazi) real mother to the Janmashtami celebration in the Jindal house. There were hit-and-miss moments with her being in the function, but missing the eye of UV as well as the family members. However, Tejas’s wily act put UV in a spot of bother as all the kids who ate the food fell sick, which brought the police into the house. While the police were about to arrest UV for the crime, Katha stopped the arrest.

The upcoming episode will see Katha proving that every kid ate different food, and it is impossible that all the food items were hazardous. She will also show the bottle that she found in the kitchen, thus proving that it was a foul play done by someone. The police will be convinced of UV being innocent. This will make UV grateful to Katha. He will be about to express his gratitude towards her when he will come in front of Katha to thank her.

Will Katha realise UV’s changed perception towards her?

Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad is a roller-coaster ride filled with drama, emotions, thrill and excitement. Prosenjit Chatterjee, known for his work in Bengali cinema, has turned producer for the show. He is foraying into Hindi television for the first time as his production house NIDEAS Creations and Productions is leading the charge for the daily soap.The show has Abrar Qazi and Alefiya Tayebali playing the leads.