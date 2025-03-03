Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Ranveer gets shot in the flight hijack drama; Will Amruta be able to handle the situation?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Ranveer (Arijit Taneja) and Manvi (Akanksha Chamola) planning to take a flight when Amruta (Sriti Jha) decided to abduct Ranveer. With the clean plan made, Manvi was stopped from boarding the flight with Ranveer. Instead, it was Ranveer and Amruta on the flight. Amruta planned to take Ranveer to Nepal. On the flight, they talked about past incidents related to Virat which again made Ranveer think about his identity. However, the drama escalated when the flight in which they travelled was hijacked. The drama led to shocking turnarounds where Amruta and Ranveer tried to save each other and fought for their safety.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta and Ranveer trying hard to keep the culprits at bay, from harming any of the passengers. They will also try their best to nab them on the flight. Amidst the fiasco that will happen, Ranveer will get shot by one of the hijackers. This will create a panic situation wherein it will be announced that Ranveer has been shot inside the hijacked flight. The Ahujas will also know of it through the announcement and will worry for Virat’s well-being. It will be interesting to see if Amruta will fight against all odds and get Virat treated for his injury on time.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.