Katha Ankahee: Katha decides to stay away from Viaan because of Aarav

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Katha (Aditi Sharma) organizes a party wherein she decides to make and announcement about her wedding with Raghav. She asks Raghav (Manish Raisinghan) to invite his friends too. However, Raghav ends up inviting his favourite poet Viaan. When Viaan enters the party, he meets Raghav who takes him to meet his fiancée. Raghav introduces Katha as his fiancée which shocks Viaan. Katha and Viaan have an awkward moment.

Katha goes to her room and soon Viaan follows her. Soon, Viaan tries to convince them that they are still in love with each other. However, Katha reveals to him that she has moved on and is all set to marry Raghav. However, Viaan tries to tell Katha that she cannot move on and will be on a mission to get Katha to confess her feelings. Katha mentions her happiness in her new life and asks Viaan to leave.

In the coming episode, Katha and Viaan (Adnan Khan) restart working together but things haven’t been the same. Viaan tries to talk to Katha about their relationship but Katha refuses to accept him back. She reveals that once her son had accepted him as his father and found a friend in him but the circumstances have changed and now he finds that bond in Raghav. Soon, Katha returns all the stuff she received from Viaan to him.

Katha Ankahee Ep 241 7 November 2023 Written Episode Update

Viaan tries to tell Katha that she cannot move on and will be on a mission to get Katha to confess her feelings. Katha mentions her happiness in her new life and asks Viaan to leave.