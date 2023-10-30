Television | Spoilers

Katha Ankahee: Pihu plans date night for Raghav and Katha

Pihu also reveals about a special date night which she planned for Raghav and Katha. The latter gets happy with all the sweet surprises in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Katha Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Oct,2023 14:20:55
Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Viaan (Adnan Khan) arrives at Katha’s (Aditi Sharma) flat to meet her after eight months. Viaan meets Yuvraj and asks him about Katha’s whereabouts. However, Yuvraj sends him off. Meanwhile, Raghav takes Katha to Viaan’s open mic performance. Katha finds out that Viaan is the one performing at the open mic and leaves. Meanwhile, Raghav tries to build a friendship with Viaan after his open mic performance.

Ehsan brings Viaan to Earthcon after a long gap. As soon as Viaan enters the office he goes towards Katha’s cabin and witnesses her. He informs Ehsan about Katha. However, Ehsan tries to tell him that he is daydreaming about Katha. He also introduces a new girl to Viaan who has replaced Katha. However, Viaan, who is deeply in love with Katha, only imagines her. However, Ehsan tries to handle Viaan.

In the coming episode, Katha comes to Raghav’s house for some work but soon gets surprised as Raghav and his daughter Pihu plan a special surprise for her. Raghav and Katha complete three months of friendship and to celebrate that Pihu plans everything. After the cake cutting, Pihu also reveals about a special date night which she planned for Raghav and Katha. The latter gets happy with all the sweet surprises.

Katha Ankahee Ep 235 28th October 2023 Written Episode Update

