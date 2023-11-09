Television | Spoilers

Katha Ankahee: Raghav to learn about Viaan and Katha’s relationship?

Katha gets emotional while remembering the past. Soon, Raghav enters and questions Viaan about Katha's tears. Soon, Viaan handles the situation by lying to Raghav about the same in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Katha Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Katha goes to her room and soon Viaan follows her. Soon, Viaan tries to convince them that they are still in love with each other. However, Katha reveals to him that she has moved on and is all set to marry Raghav. However, Viaan tries to tell Katha that she cannot move on and will be on a mission to get Katha to confess her feelings. Katha mentions her happiness in her new life and asks Viaan to leave.

Katha and Viaan (Adnan Khan) restart working together but things haven’t been the same. Viaan tries to talk to Katha about their relationship but Katha (Aditi Sharma) refuses to accept him back. She reveals that once her son had accepted him as his father and found a friend in him but the circumstances have changed and now he finds that bond in Raghav (Manish Raisinghan). Soon, Katha returns all the stuff she received from Viaan to him.

In the coming episode, Katha and Viaan discuss about the house structure as they work together on the project. However, Viaan talks to Katha about their past relationship. Viaan wants to win back Katha hence he makes small small attempts. However, Katha gets emotional while remembering the past. Soon, Raghav enters and questions Viaan about Katha’s tears. Soon, Viaan handles the situation by lying to Raghav about the same.

Katha Ankahee Ep 242 8 November 2023 Written Episode Update

