Katha Ankahee spoiler: Aarav hugs Viaan after seeing his new room

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kathaa and Viaan go to Dargah to fulfill Aarav’s wish. However, while returning they get stuck as a few robbers attack them. However, Viaan and Kathaa manage to save themselves and escape. Viaan and Kathaa decide to stay in a hotel. During their stay, Kathaa and Viaan come close and spend romantic time together before marriage.

Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) return home. When Kathaa arrives, the wedding preparations begin in full swing. Soon, the family asks Kathaa to recreate her Bidaai moment. Kathaa refuses initially but later agrees to do so. Soon, when Kathaa performs her Bidaai ritual in front of Kailash, Aarav, and others, they all get emotional.

In the coming episode, Kathaa and Viaan’s haldi ceremony begins wherein, Kailash and Aarav bring haldi for Viaan. When Viaan meets Aarav, he gets happy and decides to surprise him. Soon, Viaan takes Aarav along with him and shows him his new room. Aarav gets emotional and hugs Viaan.

Katha Ankahee Ep 207 19th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Maya continues her investigation to find out what happened between Viaan and Katha. However, Ehsan manages to stop her confronts Viaan, and asks him to tell the truth about the money.

Will Maaya manage to find Viaan and Kathaa’s secret?