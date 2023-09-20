Television | Spoilers

Katha Ankahee spoiler: Aarav hugs Viaan after seeing his new room

Viaan takes Aarav along with him and shows him his new room. Aarav gets emotional and hugs Viaan in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Katha Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 Sep,2023 17:20:59
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Aarav hugs Viaan after seeing his new room 853501

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kathaa and Viaan go to Dargah to fulfill Aarav’s wish. However, while returning they get stuck as a few robbers attack them. However, Viaan and Kathaa manage to save themselves and escape. Viaan and Kathaa decide to stay in a hotel. During their stay, Kathaa and Viaan come close and spend romantic time together before marriage.

Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) return home. When Kathaa arrives, the wedding preparations begin in full swing. Soon, the family asks Kathaa to recreate her Bidaai moment. Kathaa refuses initially but later agrees to do so. Soon, when Kathaa performs her Bidaai ritual in front of Kailash, Aarav, and others, they all get emotional.

In the coming episode, Kathaa and Viaan’s haldi ceremony begins wherein, Kailash and Aarav bring haldi for Viaan. When Viaan meets Aarav, he gets happy and decides to surprise him. Soon, Viaan takes Aarav along with him and shows him his new room. Aarav gets emotional and hugs Viaan.

Katha Ankahee Ep 207 19th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Maya continues her investigation to find out what happened between Viaan and Katha. However, Ehsan manages to stop her confronts Viaan, and asks him to tell the truth about the money.

Will Maaya manage to find Viaan and Kathaa’s secret?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana fights with goons 853395
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana fights with goons
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa recreates her Bidaai moment, family gets emotional 851782
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa recreates her Bidaai moment, family gets emotional
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh's skywritten birthday wish leaves Aradhana amazed 851765
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh’s skywritten birthday wish leaves Aradhana amazed
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family join hands against Samar 851540
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family join hands against Samar
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa spend time together before marriage 851536
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa spend time together before marriage
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh gets Angad arrested 851533
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh gets Angad arrested

Latest Stories

Amazon miniTV drops the trailer for its upcoming teen drama ‘Campus Beats' 853505
Amazon miniTV drops the trailer for its upcoming teen drama ‘Campus Beats’
Delhi High Court Orders WhatsApp and Telegram to Reveal Identities of Jawan Pirates!* 853481
Delhi High Court Orders WhatsApp and Telegram to Reveal Identities of Jawan Pirates!*
Happy Festivities! Alia Bhatt takes traditional twirl in fiery orange saree with mirror embellished sleeveless blouse design 853364
Happy Festivities! Alia Bhatt takes traditional twirl in fiery orange saree with mirror embellished sleeveless blouse design
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly kicks Elahi out of the house 853460
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly kicks Elahi out of the house
Mahesh Bhatt Gets A Surprise Call On His Birthday 853423
Mahesh Bhatt Gets A Surprise Call On His Birthday
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Shalu and Bani try to make Rishi realize his feelings for Lakshmi 853432
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Shalu and Bani try to make Rishi realize his feelings for Lakshmi
Read Latest News