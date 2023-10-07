Katha Ankahee update: Furious Katha ends her relationship with Viaan

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Maya threatens to tell Aarav the truth if Katha doesn’t walk away from Viaan’s life. Hence, Katha decides to leave Viaan. Katha tells Aarav that she is leaving Viaan for good. Meanwhile, Viaan learns that Katha has decided to leave him and calls Kailash and asks for his help.

Viaan and Teji come to Katha’s house to speak to her. Teji begs Katha and Kailash to not call off the marriage. Kailash remains adamant and brings his gun to threaten Viaan and asks him to go. However, Viaan snatches the gun from his hand. Yuvraj and Viaan have a scuffle with the gun. Unfortunately, a bullet fires from the gun and Kailash becomes the target of the same. He gets shot and falls unconscious. Viaan and Katha get shocked.

In the coming episode, the family tries to help Kailash after he gets shot. Meanwhile, Katha, who is horrified with the incident, blames Viaan for the same. Katha gets angry and shouts at Viaan. Soon, she asks Viaan to go away from her life. She also ends her relationship with him. Viaan feels shattered.

Katha Ankahee Ep 220 6th October 2023 Written Episode Update

