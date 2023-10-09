Television | Spoilers

Katha Ankahee update: Viaan gets arrested

The police arrest Viaan for firing a bullet at Kailash and putting his life in danger. Viaan’s family is seen getting emotional as he gets arrested in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Katha Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Oct,2023 13:54:12
Katha Ankahee update: Viaan gets arrested

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Viaan and Teji come to Katha’s house to speak to her. Teji begs Katha and Kailash to not call off the marriage. Kailash remains adamant and brings his gun to threaten Viaan and asks him to go. However, Viaan snatches the gun from his hand. Yuvraj and Viaan have a scuffle with the gun.

Unfortunately, a bullet fires from the gun and Kailash becomes the target of the same. He gets shot and falls unconscious. Viaan and Katha were shocked. The family tries to help Kailash after he gets shot. Meanwhile, Katha, who is horrified by the incident, blames Viaan for the same. Katha gets angry and shouts at Viaan. Soon, she asks Viaan to go away from her life. She also ends her relationship with him. Viaan feels shattered.

In the coming episode, Viaan (Adnan Khan) feels heartbroken after Katha (Aditi Sharma) ends all ties with him. However, a new drama unfolds as police land at Viaan’s house. Soon, the police arrest Viaan for firing a bullet at Kailash and putting his life in danger. Viaan’s family is seen getting emotional as he gets arrested.

Katha Ankahee Ep 221 7th October 2023 Written Episode Update

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

