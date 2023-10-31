Katha Ankahee: Viaan gets drunk after meeting Katha

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Ehsan brings Viaan to Earthcon after a long gap. As soon as Viaan enters the office he goes towards Katha’s cabin and witnesses her. He informs Ehsan about Katha. However, Ehsan tries to tell him that he is daydreaming about Katha. He also introduces a new girl to Viaan who has replaced Katha. However, Viaan, (Adnan Khan) who is deeply in love with Katha, only imagines her. However, Ehsan tries to handle Viaan.

Katha (Aditi Sharma) comes to Raghav’s house for some work but soon gets surprised as Raghav and his daughter Pihu plan a special surprise for her. Raghav and Katha complete three months of friendship and to celebrate Pihu plans everything. After the cake cutting, Pihu also reveals a special date night that she planned for Raghav and Katha. The latter gets happy with all the sweet surprises.

In the coming episode, Viaan decides to attend the event that Katha is organizing. Finally, at the event, Katha and Viaan come face to face. However, they don’t speak to each other. Soon, Viaan who is going through emotional turmoil, gets drunk. In a drunken state, he falls unconscious and Katha helps him to reach home safely.

Katha Ankahee Ep 236 30th October 2023 Written Episode Update

