Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Katha goes home alone even after Viaan asks her if he could drop her home. On her way back, a group of eve teasers attempts to misbehave with her. Just as the situation seems dire, Viaan arrives on the scene to protect Katha from the situation. Viaan bravely steps in and saves Katha from the eve teasers, but to his surprise, Katha yells at Viaan, warning him not to treat her as an “abla naari.”

Teji comes to the office and asks Kathaa to show her the AV that she made for EarthCon’s 50th-anniversary celebration. Teji gets emotional while watching EarthCon’s journey and how Viaan’s father built the company. On the other hand, while Kathaa and Viaan are having a fun argument in the car, Viaan notices his father’s ex-girlfriend, which makes him anxious as he recalls his childhood. When Kathaa notices it, she tries to comfort Viaan.

Now in the coming episode, Viaan meets Aarav at the karate class and seeks special advice from him. Viaan tells Aarav that one of her friends is hurt unintentionally and is angry with him. He asks what he should do. Soon, Aarav asks him to make her happy and she would automatically shower love on him. Viaan blushes after getting Aarav’s advice.

Will Viaan use Aarav’s advice to make Kathaa happy?

