Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Aarav takes a Karate lesson and soon, the Karate teacher tells the student to come separately and break the board with a kick. Aarav tries and fails to break it. Viaan happens to see him and tells him not to worry, and gives an example that Batman also loses sometimes. He tries to motivate him but Aarav replies that Robins also helps him and leaves.

Aarav expresses his anger against Ehsan, thinking he is Kathaa’s boss. Aarav has this notion that Ehsan is the one who troubles Kathaa all the time at work leaving her tense. He shares how Ehsan keeps coming to their house and tries to talk to him by asking numerous questions about his mother. Soon, the two form a new bond as they call each other Batman and Robin. Aarav texts Viaan that he plans to pull a prank on Ehsan. On the other hand, Viaan motivates and helps him with this prank.

Now in the coming episode, Kathaa gets an invitation to a party in her office. However, she refuses to attend the party as the theme of the party is traditional and she will have to dress up like a bride. Aarav learns about Kathaa’s party and decides to arrange a dress. He seeks help from Viaan who informs her to rent a dress instead of purchasing one. Aarav likes the idea and orders a dress for Kathaa.

How will Kathaa react to this surprise?

