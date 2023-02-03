Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Aarav gets irritated that the school guard addressed Viaan as his father. He asks Katha how the guard can refer to anyone as his father. Soon, Kathaa tries to calm him down. Later, Kathaa tells Neerja that she will let Viaan do whatever he wants, but her feelings for him will never change and she will always despise him.

Aarav takes a Karate lesson and soon, the Karate teacher tells the student to come separately and break the board with a kick. Aarav tries and fails to break it. Viaan happens to see him and tells him not to worry, and gives an example that Batman also loses sometimes. He tries to motivate him but Aarav replies that Robins also helps him and leaves.

Now in the coming episode, Aarav will meet Viaan and will express his anger against Ehsan, thinking he is Kathaa’s boss. Aarav has this notion that Ehsan is the one who troubles Kathaa all the time at work leaving her tense. He will share how Ehsan keeps coming to their house and tries to talk to him by asking numerous questions about his mother. Soon, the two will form a new bond as they will call each other Batman and Robin. Aarav will text Viaan that he plans to pull a prank on Ehsan. On the other hand, Viaan will motivate and help him with this prank.

Will Aarav succeed in her plan?

