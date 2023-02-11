Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Viaan dances with everyone on ‘Badtameez Dil’ leaving everyone in awe of him. At the party, he gets drunk as Ehsan spikes his drink. With Viaan not able to walk properly, Ehsaan and Kathaa drive him home. In an intoxicated state, Viaan apologizes to Katha and expresses how her cold behavior towards him upsets him the most.

Viaan confronts Ehsan about Katha saying that she is not like one of his flings as she is a mother and deserves better. Ehsan on the other hand assures Viaan that he is truly in love with Kathaa and is serious about her. Viaan then overhears Ehsan making a yacht booking to spend quality time with Kathaa. This leaves Viaan concerned that Ehsan might end up breaking Katha’s heart.

Now in the coming episode, Viaan gets worried for Kathaa and soon decides to talk to Viaan. The latter confronts Ehsan regarding his date with Kathaa. However, Ehsan gets angry and warns Viaan to stop meddling between him and Kathaa. He threatens to break their friendship.

Will Viaan ruin Ehsan’s date plan for Kathaa?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.