Kathaa Ankahee: Jealous Viaan deletes Kathaa and Ehsan’s photos

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Aarav and Viaan form a new bond as they call each other Batman and Robin. Aarav texts Viaan that he plans to pull a prank on Ehsan. On the other hand, Viaan motivates and helps him with this prank.

Later, Kathaa gets an invitation to a party in her office. However, she refuses to attend the party as the theme of the party is traditional and she will have to dress up like a bride. Aarav learns about Kathaa’s party and decides to arrange a dress. He seeks help from Viaan who informs her to rent a dress instead of purchasing one. Aarav likes the idea and orders a dress for Kathaa.

Now, in the coming episode, Katha will arrange a photo shoot for the whole team at the firm. During the shoot, Ehsan will try to get closer to Katha by putting his hands around her. Watching both of them getting close, Viaan will get jealous. After the shoot, out of jealousy Viaan will find the photographer’s laptop and will delete all the pictures with Ehsan’s arms around Katha.

How will Kathaa react to this drama?

