Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, after each party, Viaan personally tips his waiters. After hearing this, Kathaa wonders why Aarav is being so secretive about the drawing that he plans to give Robin. On the other hand, with some last-minute changes, Kathaa decides to go with Viaan for the Lonavala project.

Aarav surprises Viaan with a drawing of the bird, Robin. When Viaan sees the drawing, he is overwhelmed with emotions and gets a little teary-eyed. Looking at Viaan’s expression, Aarav tells Viaan it’s okay to cry and express your feelings. Viaan informs Aarav that he is a boy and that boys do not cry. Aarav explains that it is completely normal for boys to cry, and his mother always says that you should never differentiate between a boy and a girl. On the other hand, Viaan shows Kathaa the drawing which Kathaa tries to understand more about Viaan’s friend.

Now in the coming episode, Viaan gets hungry and stops his car near a restaurant. While he gobbles food, Kathaa notices him. Later, they decide to head to their destination but the car breaks down. They get stranded as the car’s battery dies. Soon, Viaan calls a friend for rooms in his farmhouse. However, he mentions having one room left. Kathaa gets worried about the same.

Will Kathaa stay with Viaan in a room?

