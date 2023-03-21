Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, EarthCon board members call Kathaa to inform her that she has been elected as the presiding officer for the Viaan and Shamita case investigation. Whereas Viaan calls everyone in his cabin and announces that he is temporarily stepping down from his role until the investigation is completed on moral grounds.

EarthCon board members, on the other hand, advise Teji to select a female member who can lead the investigation objectively, and Kathaa’s name gets mentioned in the same. In the meantime, Katha confesses to Neerja that she lacks the courage to confront Viaan. Neerja counsels Kathaa on how to face her fear.

Now, in the coming episode, Kathaa will discuss with Aarav how she has been appointed to decide if a man in his company is guilty of the accusation or not. On the other hand, Viaan will also speak to Aarav about the situation where Aarav will assure Viaan that he will win the case because he is strong and not at fault, leaving him emotional. Kathaa will finally confront Viaan about the situation and he will simply say that if he hasn’t done anything wrong he wouldn’t be punished and vice versa.

Will Kathaa find out the truth?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.