Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Kathaa gets to know about Neerja’s life and tries to mend things between Neerja and her sons but they end up accusing Kathaa of trying to get Neerja’s property by being nice to her.

Viaan gives Neerja goggles to help her see colours, and then he informs her of her colour blindness. He tells her she deserves to see colours because she’s the one who brought them into Kathaa and Aarav’s lives in the first place. Kailash, on the other hand, celebrates Holi with Katha as his daughter. Katha gets overwhelmed.

Now, in the coming episode, Tejji will be seen looking for Viaan, whereas Viaan will pay a visit to Neerja’s sons and will be seen making a deal with one condition in front of them in order to solve Neerja’s problem. Kailash, on the other hand, will be seen looking for Yuvraaj. Later, Kathaa sees Yuvraaj and Meera outside in a car.

What will Kathaa do now?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.