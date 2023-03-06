Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Viaan pours his heart out to Kathaa, telling her how his father abandoned his mother for another woman, which is why he believes women are gold diggers and opportunists.

Viaan comes to terms with his feelings for Kathaa. He’s having trouble focusing as all he can think about is Kathaa. He is seen putting his thoughts down as he writes a poem about his feelings for her. As Viaan is asleep, Teji is taken aback after reading Viaan’s diary.

Now in the coming episode, Viaan is struggling to express his feelings to Kathaa and also reaches out to Aarav for help. On the other hand, Kathaa gets to know about Neerja’s life and tries to mend things between Neerja and her sons but they end up accusing Kathaa of trying to get Neerja’s property by being nice to her.

Will Kathaa manage to mend things between Neerja and her sons?

