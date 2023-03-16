Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Viaan calls Kathaa and confesses that he had never spoken so openly to anyone as he did with her in the dhaba in Lonavala and it felt therapeutical. He requests her if they can meet and have a conversation again like a therapy session.

Later, Viaan messages Batman aka Aarav, that the location of the date is not anything like a dhaba. Which, Aarav messages him that it’s fine if the location is fancy as his mother tells him that location isn’t important; what matters is the company. So, he advises Viaan to keep the conversation simple and put on a cute face.

Now, in the coming episode, Kathaa will contact Viaan to see if he is available to meet her outside the office. Shamita, on the other hand, will storm out of Viaan’s cabin, rounding up everyone. She will accuse Viaan of bribing her with money in exchange for one night with him.

Will Shamita’s accusation against Viaan affect Kathaa and Viaan’s relationship?

