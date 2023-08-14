ADVERTISEMENT
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav gets trapped amidst fire

Aarav stages an emergency scenario in an empty room, hoping it would soften Kailash's stance towards Viaan. However, Aarav himself becomes trapped in a maintenance room that catches fire in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kathaa Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Aug,2023 15:19:32
Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, a kid tries to bully Aarav at the hotel. Viaan notices and intervenes to protect Aarav. Viaan and the father of the kid argue. Soon, Aarav stops Viaan, and the child’s father tells Viaan (Adnan Khan) that he is not Aarav’s father.

Later, Viaan gets upset by that statement and informs Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) that they should marry, leaving Kathaa stunned. Kathaa and Viaan meet at the office the next day. Soon, Viaan takes out a special gift and presents it in front of Kathaa. The latter gets very happy to receive a special gift from Viaan. He gets a bracelet for Kathaa and makes her wear the same. Viaan mentions that he forgot to give the gift on her birthday. Kathaa blushes after seeing her gift.

In the coming episode, in a daring attempt to bring Kailash and Viaan closer, Aarav’s plan takes a dangerous turn. Sneaking out of school, he stages an emergency scenario in an empty room, hoping it would soften Kailash’s stance towards Viaan. However, the situation quickly spirals out of control as Aarav becomes trapped in a maintenance room that catches fire. Viaan searches for Aarav in the room.

Will Viaan manage to save Aarav?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, and Reeta Prajapati.

 

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

