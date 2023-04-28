Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav to seek Kathaa’s help for Viaan’s problem

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Kathaa decides to leave the company’s offsite. Viaan rushes towards her but trips and injures himself as glass shards in his palm. When Kathaa notices Viaan in pain, she rushes to help him and nurses his wounds.

Ehsan drives Kathaa home from the picnic site. He thanks her for looking after Viaan. When Kathaa hears this, she asks if Ehsan would do the same for someone else. Ehsan responds by saying that he will not do so. He explains to Kathaa that she and Viaan are nice people and that even if you don’t care about people, you will still help them. Later, he tells Kathaa that he noticed she cares about Viaan and tells her not to ignore her feelings.

In the coming episode, Aarav feels low as he is not to help Viaan with his problem. Kathaa explains to Aarav that finding solutions is usually an adult’s responsibility and is an adult’s matter. However, Aarav continues to ponder the situation and realizes that his mother, Kathaa, is an adult who always solves his problems, so she might be able to assist Viaan too. He decides to call Viaan and offer this solution. Unfortunately, Viaan asks him to talk later as he gets busy at the office.

Will Kathaa solve Viaan’s problem?

