Television | Spoilers

Maaya will tell Ehsan that Viaan has given 1cr to Kathaa and didn't inform him. Ehsan will check the records in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kathaa Ankahee.

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan go on a romantic date. Viaan (Adnan Khan) takes Kathaa along on a date and along the road, he confesses his love for Kathaa. The latter also puts in a little effort and makes Viaan connect with an RJ to confess his love for Kathaa publicly. The entire sequence brings Kathaa and Viaan close.

Maaya starts to investigate Kathaa’s past and she questions Kathaa about why Viaan tried to fire her from EarthCon. Kathaa tells Maaya that she wants to leave the company at that time. Curious to find the reason, Maaya asks multiple questions to Kathaa on this top; which leaves Kathaa speechless.

In the coming episode, Maaya will tell Ehsan that Viaan has given 1cr to Kathaa and didn’t inform him. Ehsan will check the records and confront Viaan about the same.

Maaya starts to investigate Kathaa’s past and she questions Kathaa about why Viaan tried to fire her from EarthCon.

Kathaa Ankahee Ep 201 11th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Katha and Viaan’s family members celebrate during the Mehndi function. Teji creates a scene and brings up Katha’s medical condition once again.

Will Viaan tell the truth? Will everybody get to know about the dark night?