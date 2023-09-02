Television | Spoilers

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kathaa, Teji, Viaan, and Maaya Maasi get together to have a discussion about the marriage. Soon, Teji and Maaya bring up the topic of a baby. They continue to speak about Kathaa and Viaan’s (Adnan Khan) future baby. However, Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) firmly mentions that she won’t have a second baby and Aarav will be her only child. This shocks Teji and she creates a scene in front of all.

Teji and Maaya Maasi come to speak to Kathaa’s parents over the same. However, amidst their conversation, Teji learns that Kathaa can never become a mother again. This news shocks Teji and she refuses to get Kathaa and Viaan married. Kathaa’s family is shocked by Teji’s decision. However, Viaan manages to convince his mother.

In the coming episode, Kathaa and Viaan come together for their mehendi function. During the festivity, Teji cries and brings three chains as a gift for Kathaa, Viaan, and their future kid. However, as the family knows Kathaa cannot conceive, Teji fakes an act and keeps the gift aside. Soon, Viaan makes one chain out of the three and makes it wear on Aarav’s neck mentioning that he is his family. While Kathaa gets happy, Teji becomes furious and storms out of Viaan and Kathaa’s mehendi function.

Will Viaan manage to convince his mother of the marriage?