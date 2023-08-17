ADVERTISEMENT
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kailash requests Teeji to accept Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship

Kailash makes Teeji understand that Kathaa, Viaan and Aarav are like a family now. Hence, Kailash earnestly requests Teeji's agreement to solidify the relationship in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kathaa Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
17 Aug,2023 14:10:10
Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, in a daring attempt to bring Kailash and Viaan (Adnan Khan) closer, Aarav’s plan takes a dangerous turn. Sneaking out of school, he stages an emergency scenario in an empty room, hoping it would soften Kailash’s stance towards Viaan. However, the situation quickly spirals out of control as Aarav becomes trapped in a maintenance room that catches fire. Viaan searches for Aarav in the room.

Viaan jumps into the fire after witnessing Aarav in danger. Viaan risks his life and finally saves Aarav. Kailash witnesses Viaan’s bravery and gets emotional. Later, Kailash speaks to Aditya’s photo, informing him that he was responsible for bringing Viaan into Katha’s life.

In the coming episode, Kailash finally accepts Kathaa and Viaan’s relationship. Later, he goes to meet Teeji and expresses his acceptance of Kathaa and Viaan’s bond. He makes her understand that Kathaa, Viaan, and Aarav are like a family now. Hence, Kailash earnestly requests Teeji’s agreement to solidify the relationship.

Will Kailash accept Viaan?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, and Reeta Prajapati.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

