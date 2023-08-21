ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan dream about their wedding

Kathaa and Viaan find solace in a joyous occasion as their wedding date is fixed. In a tender moment of shared dreams, they playfully imagine exchanging heartfelt vows in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kathaa Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Aug,2023 14:59:46
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan dream about their wedding 844542

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Kailash finally accepts Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan’s relationship. Later, he goes to meet Teeji and expresses his acceptance of Kathaa and Viaan’s (Adnan Khan) bond.

Kailash makes Teji understand that Kathaa, Viaan, and Aarav are like a family now. Hence, Kailash earnestly requests Teeji’s agreement to solidify the relationship. Teji finally accepts Kathaa and Viaan’s relationship. Later, Teji pays a visit to Katha’s house and advises Kailash that they should begin arranging for the Roka ceremony. Soon, Viaan proposes to Kathaa, who gladly accepts and promises not to leave each other.

In the coming episode, Kathaa and Viaan find solace in a joyous occasion as their wedding date is fixed. In a tender moment of shared dreams, they playfully imagine exchanging heartfelt vows, sealing their commitment in a tapestry of love. In their imagination, they slip into bridal attire, the ethereal garments mirroring the purity of their affection. With laughter and anticipation dancing in their eyes, Kathaa and Viaan’s bond grows even stronger as they cherish this adorable moment.

Awww! Are you excited to see their happy moment?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, and Reeta Prajapati.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

