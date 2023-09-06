Television | Spoilers

Viaan takes Kathaa along on a date and amidst the road he confesses his love for Kathaa. The latter also puts in a little effort and makes Viaan connect with an RJ to confess his love for Kathaa publicly in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kathaa Ankahee.

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan) come together for their mehendi function. During the festivity, Teji cries and brings three chains as a gift for Kathaa, Viaan, and their future kid. However, as the family knows Kathaa cannot conceive, Teji fakes an act and keeps the gift aside. Soon, Viaan makes one chain out of the three and makes it wear on Aarav’s neck mentioning that he is his family. While Kathaa gets happy, Teji becomes furious and storms out of Viaan and Kathaa’s mehendi function.

Reet wants Maaya to find out the truth behind Aarav’s treatment and how Kathaa arranged the money in a single night. Hence to find out the entire truth, Maaya goes to meet Neerja and tries to enquire about the same.

In the coming episode, while Teji and Maaya are on a mission to find out the truth behind Aarav’s treatment, Kathaa and Viaan go on a romantic date. Viaan takes Kathaa along on a date and amidst the road he confesses his love for Kathaa. The latter also puts in a little effort and makes Viaan connect with an RJ to confess his love for Kathaa publicly. The entire sequence brings Kathaa and Viaan close.

Will Maaya find out the truth?