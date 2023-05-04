Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa questions Viaan about his friend Batman aka Aarav

Kathaa will ask Viaan subtly if he has ever met his friend Batman aka Aarav outside of the sports club. Viaan will decline. Kathaa will insist on seeing his Batman's mother, to which Viaan will respond that what if his mother doesn't like him, and he doesn't want to lose Batman's friendship in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Aarav feels low as he is not to help Viaan with his problem. Kathaa explains to Aarav that finding solutions is usually an adult’s responsibility and is an adult’s matter. However, Aarav continues to ponder the situation and realizes that his mother, Kathaa, is an adult who always solves his problems, so she might be able to assist Viaan too. He decides to call Viaan and offer this solution. Unfortunately, Viaan asks him to talk later as he gets busy at the office.

Aarav informs Robin, aka Viaan, that his mother is on her way to meet him and help him with his love situation. Kathaa goes to the park to see Robin and realize that Robin is Viaan. She returns home and inquires Neerja subtly if Viaan has ever met her and Aarav together. Neerja declines it. Kathaa is in a dilemma if Viaan knows that Aarav is her child and if he is using this fact to win her over.

In the coming episode, Kathaa will ask Viaan subtly if he has ever met his friend Batman aka Aarav, outside of the sports club. Viaan will decline and inform her that he was supposed to meet his mother but could not. Kathaa will insist on seeing his Batman’s mother, to which Viaan will respond that what if his mother doesn’t like him, and he doesn’t want to lose Batman’s friendship.

Will Kathaa and Viaan close via Aarav?

