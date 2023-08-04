Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa reveals her feelings for Viaan in front of Aarav

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Aarav tells Viaan to bring his special friend to his mom’s birthday party. Soon, he makes Viaan and Kathaa meet each other to bring them closer.

Later on the call, Viaan mentions to Kathaa that Aarav has invited Teji to the party, and she plans to come to the party. Kathaa gets overjoyed when Viaan informs her that Teji has accepted their relationship. Viaan tells Kathaa that he hopes Aarav also approves of their relationship. Kathaa informs Neerja that Teji has accepted the relationship. Neerja screams in excitement when she hears this.

In the coming episode, during Kathaa’s birthday, Teji will tell Kailash even after telling Kathaa, she still went after Viaan. Kailash will become upset upon hearing this and accuse Viaan of manipulating Aarav to get close to Kathaa. Kathaa would step in and tell Kailash she has feelings for Viaan in front of Aarav.

What will Katha do next? Will Aarav accept Katha and Viaan’s relationship?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, and Reeta Prajapati.

