Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa's sudden change of behaviour worries Viaan

Kathaa starts maintaining distance from Viaan. On the other hand, Viaan asks Kathaa what is upsetting her and insists on sharing her emotions with him in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Jul,2023 16:02:27
Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering,Kathaa Ankahee, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Viaan (Adnan Khan) learns through Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) how upset his father was because Teji was delaying his divorce and keeping him away from meeting Viaan. Teji and Farah, on the other hand, consult with a lawyer about not disclosing the truth to Viaan. Soon, Viaan confronts Teji and also calls a press conference. At the conference, he gives Seema the acknowledgment she deserves.

Kathaa loves Viaan’s gestures and starts falling in love with him. Katha visits Gurudwara seeking help from God, asking for a sign about her feelings. Soon, she sees Viaan standing beside her. He reveals that he came to give seva at the Gurudwara. Kathaa joins him in the work. However, Kathaa’s finger gets burnt while preparing meals, and Viaan worries for him. Kathaa understands the signs and decides to propose Viaan. However, Teji comes to the office and warns Kathaa to stay away from Viaan.

In the coming episode, Kathaa starts maintaining distance from Viaan. Aarav notices his mother upset and informs Robin, aka Viaan, that her mother (Kathaa) is upset and she doesn’t have someone to talk to about it. Aarav would add that her mother requires someone specific to communicate with. Viaan, on the other hand, asks Kathaa what is upsetting her and insists on sharing her emotions with him.

Will Kathaa share her feelings. ?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound to each other. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

