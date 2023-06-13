Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa celebrate negative test results with a dance

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kathaa and Viaan have a business meeting with Korean clients. Later, a health inspector notifies Kathaa and Viaan that their Korean client has been infected with a viral disease. As a precaution, they get quarantined in the office until the results of their tests arrive.

Viaan and Kathaa will be isolated in the office while blood samples are collected for testing. However, because Viaan is afraid of needles, he will refuse to provide a blood sample, and Kathaa will divert his attention by mentioning her son. Aarav, on the other hand, will be angry on Kathaa for not returning his phone calls.

In the coming episode, Viaan and Kathaa will be quarantined in the office until the test results are awaited. Kathaa and Viaan will be seen dancing around when the health inspector arrives and informs them that their test results are negative and that they can return home now. Kathaa will call Aarav and tell him that she will take him out when she gets home.

Will Katha tell Viaan the truth about Batman? What will Katha do now?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound to each other. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati

