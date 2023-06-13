ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa celebrate negative test results with a dance

Kathaa and Viaan will be seen dancing around when the health inspector arrives and informs them that their test results are negative and that they can return home now in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Jun,2023 15:30:43
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa celebrate negative test results with a dance

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kathaa and Viaan have a business meeting with Korean clients. Later, a health inspector notifies Kathaa and Viaan that their Korean client has been infected with a viral disease. As a precaution, they get quarantined in the office until the results of their tests arrive.

Viaan and Kathaa will be isolated in the office while blood samples are collected for testing. However, because Viaan is afraid of needles, he will refuse to provide a blood sample, and Kathaa will divert his attention by mentioning her son. Aarav, on the other hand, will be angry on Kathaa for not returning his phone calls.

In the coming episode, Viaan and Kathaa will be quarantined in the office until the test results are awaited. Kathaa and Viaan will be seen dancing around when the health inspector arrives and informs them that their test results are negative and that they can return home now. Kathaa will call Aarav and tell him that she will take him out when she gets home.

Will Katha tell Viaan the truth about Batman? What will Katha do now?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound to each other. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya impresses Ram’s family at the engagement ceremony
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya impresses Ram’s family at the engagement ceremony
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti announces Raghavendra and Swatilekha’s marriage
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti announces Raghavendra and Swatilekha’s marriage
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj learns about Ram and Priya’s contract marriage
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj learns about Ram and Priya’s contract marriage
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti takes control, alters Shivendra’s responsibilities
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti takes control, alters Shivendra’s responsibilities
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to opt for contract marriage
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to opt for contract marriage
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa helps Viaan to deal with his needle phobia
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa helps Viaan to deal with his needle phobia
Latest Stories
Seychelles is my dream date destination: Satyamvada Singh
Seychelles is my dream date destination: Satyamvada Singh
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Is Happy And Glowing; Take A Look
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Is Happy And Glowing; Take A Look
Exclusive: Perry Chhabra bags Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail
Exclusive: Perry Chhabra bags Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail
Maitree spoiler: Sona and Maitree join hands against Kamna
Maitree spoiler: Sona and Maitree join hands against Kamna
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan confesses his love to Radha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan confesses his love to Radha
RIP: Veteran actor Kazan Khan passes away due to heart attack
RIP: Veteran actor Kazan Khan passes away due to heart attack
Read Latest News