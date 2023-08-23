ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan hides a ring in a pastry

Viaan will later ask Kathaa if she ate the entire pastry. When Kathaa says yes, Viaan panics and tells her that he hid the ring in the pastry in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kathaa Ankahee.

Author: IWMBuzz
23 Aug,2023 18:00:29
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan hides a ring in a pastry 845072

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Kailash makes Teji understand that Kathaa, Viaan, and Aarav are like a family now. Hence, Kailash earnestly requests Teeji’s agreement to solidify the relationship. Teji finally accepts Kathaa and Viaan’s relationship. Later, Teji pays a visit to Katha’s house and advises Kailash that they should begin arranging for the Roka ceremony. Soon, Viaan proposes to Kathaa, who gladly accepts and promises not to leave each other.

Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan) find solace in a joyous occasion as their wedding date is fixed. In a tender moment of shared dreams, they playfully imagine exchanging heartfelt vows, sealing their commitment in a tapestry of love. In their imagination, they slip into bridal attire, the ethereal garments mirroring the purity of their affection. With laughter and anticipation dancing in their eyes, Kathaa and Viaan’s bond grows even stronger as they cherish this adorable moment.

In the coming episode, Viaan and Katha will be seen dancing together. Kailash will get emotional when he sees Kathaa happy. Viaan will later ask Kathaa if she ate the entire pastry. When Kathaa says yes, Viaan panics and tells her that he hid the ring in the pastry.

What will Viaan and Katha do next?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, and Reeta Prajapati.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

