Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan learns about Vanya being his stepsister

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. According to the storyline, Kathaa learns that Vanya is Seema Dutta’s daughter. She confronts Vanya and asks her to tell the truth to Viaan. Vanya tells Kathaa not to get into this. To which Kathaa mentions that she can’t lie to Viaan. Later, Vanya speaks with Viaan, and Kathaa interrupts her and provokes Vanya to speak the truth in front of Viaan.

In the coming episode, Kathaa will finally tell Viaan the truth about Vanya, that she is his stepsister. Viaan, on the other hand, will go to Vanya’s house to confront her when he finds out about Vanya’s mother’s condition. On getting to know the truth, Viaan gets flustered, not understanding what’s happening. On the other hand, Kathaa worries about Viaan, wondering what he must go through right now.

What is Viaan going to do now?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound to each other. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati.

