ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan makes a romantic move on Kathaa

Viaan will try to make a romantic move on Kathaa, while they are at the office. Kathaa will lovingly push him away in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Aug,2023 17:30:22
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan makes a romantic move on Kathaa 839745

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) holds Viaan’s (Adnan Khan) hands and confesses her love to Viaan. Hearing something he wanted to hear for a long time makes Viaan emotional.

Kathaa shares a special revelation with Viaan, showing him a picture of her son, Aarav. As the picture unfolds, Viaan is taken aback to realize that Kathaa’s son is none other than his beloved Batman. Kathaa then reveals that she knew about the secret identity of Viaan’s Batman, her son Aarav.

In the coming episode, Viaan will try to make a romantic move on Kathaa, while they are at the office. Kathaa will lovingly push him away, stating it’s a workplace. However, Viaan will insist on revealing their love, whereas Kathaa will prefer to wait for the right time.

Are you excited to see the cute moment?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Teeji refuses Viaan and Kathaa's relationship 838870
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Teeji refuses to accept Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan learns about Kathaa's son Aarav being his Batman 838360
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan learns about Kathaa’s son Aarav being his Batman
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa’s proposal makes Viaan emotional 837962
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa’s proposal makes Viaan emotional
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav learns about Robin being Kathaa's boss 837015
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav learns about Robin being Kathaa’s boss
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa's sudden change of behaviour worries Viaan 835712
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa’s sudden change of behaviour worries Viaan
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa decides to propose Viaan 834230
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa decides to propose Viaan
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to play the lead in Disney+ Hotstar series Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum 839748
Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to play the lead in Disney+ Hotstar series Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum
Exclusive: Kusha Kapila and Shine Pandey to feature in Saurabh Tewari's Amazon miniTV series 839744
Exclusive: Kusha Kapila and Shine Pandey to feature in Saurabh Tewari’s web series
Auto Draft 839738
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna’s father Harsh slaps her over intimate video scandal
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya suspects Ram in character tarnishing drama 839734
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya suspects Ram in character tarnishing drama
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Will Mohan find evidence against Damini and prove Radha innocent? 839731
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Will Mohan find evidence against Damini and prove Radha innocent?
Trekking is an excellent way to burn calories quickly: Prreit Kamal 839688
Trekking is an excellent way to burn calories quickly: Prreit Kamal
Read Latest News