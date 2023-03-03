Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Kathaa and Viaan reach the dhaba for a tea break, Viaan prepares a special healthy tea for Kathaa. Impressed by Viaan’s tea-making skills, she compliments him that people who make good tea are the best, to which Viaan says that he is sure Adi must have also made great tea for her to which Kathaa gets emotional as she misses her husband.

Viaan pours his heart out to Kathaa, telling her how his father abandoned his mother for another woman, which is why he believes women are gold diggers and opportunists. On the other hand, Viaan asks Kathaa how she discovered that she was in love with Adi.

Now in the coming episode, Viaan will come to terms with his feelings for Kathaa. He’s having trouble focusing as all he can think about is Kathaa. He is seen putting his thoughts down as he writes a poem about his feelings for her. As Viaan is asleep, Teji is taken aback after reading Viaan’s diary.

Will Teji’s hatred for Katha worsen?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.