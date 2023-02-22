Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Teji gets angry at Katha for changing the AV by replacing Viaan’s father’s visuals and making it all about Viaan and Eshan at EarthCon’s 50th-anniversary celebration. As Teji yells at Kathaa, Viaan defends Katha.

On the other hand, the EarthCon 50th Anniversary party winds down. Soon, the cater approaches Kathaa and inquires about Viaan’s whereabouts. He tells Kathaa that he has long catered to Viaan’s office. After each party, Viaan personally tips his waiters. After hearing this, Kathaa recalls a memory from Viaan’s friend party, where his friend mentioned how Viaan is always there for them whenever they are in need, and Jeetu ji also mentioned Viaan’s helpful nature not being in the spotlight. Kathaa became aware of Viaan’s humble demeanour.

Now in the coming episode, Eshaan walks into Kathaa’s cabin and tells her she is coming along with him to Rajasthan for an important project. On finding out that Kathaa agreed to tag along, Viaan will get a little annoyed as he overhears their conversation. Eshaan notices Viaan and informs him about the trip as well.

Will Viaan allow Eshaan and Kathaa to travel to Rajasthan together?

