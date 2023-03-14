Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Kathaa gets to know about Neerja’s life and tries to mend things between Neerja and her sons but they end up accusing Kathaa of trying to get Neerja’s property by being nice to her.

Viaan gives Neerja goggles to help her see colours, and then he informs her of her colour blindness. He tells her she deserves to see colours because she’s the one who brought them into Kathaa and Aarav’s lives in the first place. Kailash, on the other hand, celebrates Holi with Katha as his daughter. Katha gets overwhelmed.

Now, in the coming episode, Viaan will call Katha and confess that he had never spoken so openly to anyone as he did with her in the dhaba in Lonavala and it felt therapeutical. He will request her if they can meet and have a conversation again like a therapy session.

Will Katha accept this proposal?

