Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Ehsan confronts Teji about why she is so mad at Kathaa. Teji reveals how Kathaa changed the AV for Earthcons 50 years’ celebration party and how Viaan took a stand for her. Annoyed by Viaan’s behavior, Teji confesses that she hates seeing them together to which Ehsan reacts by saying that even he doesn’t like seeing them together.

Later, Kathaa and Viaan reach the dhaba for a tea break, Viaan prepares a special healthy tea for Kathaa. Impressed by Viaan’s tea-making skills, she compliments him that people who make good tea are the best, to which Viaan says that he is sure Adi must have also made great tea for her to which Kathaa gets emotional as she misses her husband.

Now in the coming episode, Viaan will pour his heart out to Katha, telling her how his father abandoned his mother for another woman, which is why he believes women are gold diggers and opportunists. On the other hand, Viaan will ask Katha how she discovered that she was in love with Adi.

Will this heart-to-heart conversation bring Kathaa and Viaan closer? Will Katha be able to forgive Viaan after finding out the reason behind his actions?

