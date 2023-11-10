Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya points finger at Adhiraj, vows to free her father

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Jaideep calls everyone and questions Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) about whether Adhiraj (Mishkat Verma) has earlier tried to harm Shubh. Kavya’s confession puts Adhiraj in trouble as Jaideep suspends Adhiraj from the academy. Adhiraj, consumed by anger, declares that he will forget Kavya.

Kavya returns home from her IAS training, where she’s given a grand welcome by her family. Giriraj’s resentment at Kavya’s success fuels his determination to bring her and her family down. Giriraj sets a trap, accusing Rajeev of bribery, which ultimately leads to the police detaining Rajeev.

In the coming episode, Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) points accusatory fingers at Adhiraj, (Mishkat Varma) holding him responsible for supporting Giriraj and getting her father arrested. In a moment of intense emotion, she confronts Adhiraj. Determined and resolute, Kavya challenges Adhiraj, declaring her intent to bring Rajeev out of jail and celebrate Diwali together.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 34 9 November 2023 Written Episode Update

Giriraj decides to frame Kavya’s father for corruption and take his revenge. Meanwhile, Kavya realizes that she forgot her stethoscope with Adi.

