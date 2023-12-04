Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Rajeev and Giriraj oppose Adhiraj and Kavya’s relationship

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Adi finds out that Kavya also loves him. Meanwhile,Jaydeep asks Kavya to get married to Shubh at the hospital. Kavya agrees to marry Shubh for the sake of her family. Later, Kavya finds out that Shubh was the one who got Adi suspended from the academy. Kavya leaves for the academy to tell them the truth about Shubh.

Kavya poised to reveal Shubham’s truth to save Adhiraj’s IAS career, faces an unexpected hurdle as she finds herself amidst a protest, only to be apprehended by the police. Kavya and Adhiraj, despite being handcuffed, intervenes to prevent Kavya from taking drastic measures and implores her to safeguard her IAS position. In a heartfelt confession, Adhiraj lays bare his deepest desire and confess he wants Kavya in his life. He chooses her over everything.

In the coming episode, Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) and Adhiraj (Mishkat Verma) enjoy their happy moments after Kavya accepts Adhiraj’s proposal. However, Giriraj yet again decides to separate them and goes to meet Kavya’s father. Simultaneously, Kavya’s father, Rajeev, also opposes their relationship due to Adhiraj being Giriraj’s son.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 50 November 2023 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan.