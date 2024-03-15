Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Alka experiences labour pain, refuses to take Kavya’s help

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, the court hearing of Kavya’s case begins. Adhiraj and his family get a voice message of Kavya, wherein she is confessing her crime of killing Omi. They use the same in the court to prove that Kavya is Omi’s killer. However, Kavya manages to prove to the court that it is not her voice and proves her innocence.

Kavya enters Adhiraj’s house and refuses to leave. Adhiraj and his family hates Kavya and wants divorce from her. However, Kavya decides to win back Adhiraj’s love. When she tries to enter the kitchen to break her fast, Adhiraj refuses to let her in. Later, Kavya challenges that by end of the day, Adhiraj himself will break her fast and if he does, then Kavya will have right over all areas of the house. Adhiraj agrees and mentions that if she loses she will have to leave the house.

In the coming episode, Kavya and Adhiraj continue their tashan moments. Meanwhile, Alka, who is pregnant with Omi’s child, experiences labour pain. Malini tries to calm Alka. Kavya learns about Alka’s condition and rushes to help her. However, Alka refuses to take Kavya’s help and asks her to leave. However, when Kavya refuses to leave, Adhiraj comes and takes her along.

