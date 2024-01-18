Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Giriraj gets stabbed

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Malini tells everything to Kavya about Radhika and Giriraj’s motive. During the wedding, Kavya interrupts and halts Radhika and Adiraj’s marriage. Amidst this drama, Adiraj also learns about the condition due to which he was bailed out from jail and Kavya sacrificed her love.

Adiraj decides to marry Kavya and they tie the knot. Kavya seeks blessing from Adiraj’s family after the wedding. However, Giriraj is not happy with the wedding and decides to seek revenge from Kavya. On the other hand, after leaving Adiraj’s house, Kavya takes Adiraj to her house but Rajeev objects and doesn’t let them in because he is against Adiraj. Later, Kavya and Adiraj decide to stay alone, away from the family.

In the coming episode, Radhika’s father upset with Kavya and Adiraj’s wedding sends goons to stab Kavya. However, Giriraj learns about this plan and gives the goons more money to stab him. Giriraj plans this to bring back Kavya and Adiraj to his house. Later, at the hospital Giriraj requests Adiraj and Kavya to come home and they agree.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 83 17 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Adi learns that Giriraj blackmailed Kavya to leave him. Kavya and Adi want to marry, but their fathers are against this decision.

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan.