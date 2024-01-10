Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya and Adiraj get married

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, during Adiraj and Radhika’s engagement ceremony, Giriraj hands a coconut to Malini, expecting her to place it in Radhika’s hand as part of the ritual, but Malini refuses to do so. As the ceremony unfolds, Kavya arrives and coincidentally, the coconut slips and rolls towards her.

In the coming episode, Radhika locks Malini in a room before the wedding. However, Malini receives Kavya’s letter and comes to know that Kavya still loves Adiraj. Soon, Malini asks help from Kavya, the latter arrives and finds Malini. Malini tells everything to Kavya about Radhika and Giriraj’s motive. During the wedding, Kavya interrupts and halts Radhika and Adiraj’s marriage. Amidst this drama, Adiraj also learns about the condition due to which he was bailed out from jail and Kavya sacrificed her love. Soon, Adiraj decides to marry Kavya and they tie the knot.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 77 9 January 2024 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan.