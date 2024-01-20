Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya chooses duty over Mata Ka Jagrata

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Later, Kavya and Adiraj decide to stay alone, away from the family. Radhika’s father upset with Kavya and Adiraj’s wedding sends goons to stab Kavya. However, Giriraj learns about this plan and gives the goons more money to stab him. Giriraj plans this to bring back Kavya and Adiraj to his house.

Later, at the hospital Giriraj requests Adiraj and Kavya to come home and they agree. Adiraj’s family welcome the newly married couple in the house with proper ritual. Giriraj tells Kavya to cook food as part of her first rasoi ritual as it’s her first day. Kavya decides to make everyone happy with her cooking skills and she cooks. Giriraj have the food and praises the it.

In the coming episode, Giriraj organizes Mata Ka Jagrata for Kavya and Adiraj after they enter the house. However, during the Jagrata, Kajri calls Kavya and mentions that she needs her help, Kavya, who is dilemma leaves the ceremony and headed to the police station.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 85 19 January 2024 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan.