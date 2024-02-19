Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya confronts Giriraj

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Omi returns home from hospital and the family welcomes him. However, Adhiraj is still in dilemma. Meanwhile, a new twists unfold when a blooded knife is found in Kavya’s car. The police call Kavya and informs her about the same.

Kavya gets shocked and wonders about the knife. The inspector takes Kavya to police station for further investigations. Kavya gets suspicious about the knife and decides to probe the matter. Soon, during her investigation, she learns that it is Giriraj who is trying to frame her in the murder case.

In the coming episode, Kavya learns that Giriraj has taken her finger prints and placed it on the knife and is putting her in trouble. She soon goes and confront Giriraj and warns to take actions against him. While, she fails to find a strong proof, she decides to put Giriraj behind the bars.

