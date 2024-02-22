Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya gets Giriraj arrested

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya gets stressed about the entire murder case drama. Meanwhile, Adhiraj arranges a romantic dinner date for Kavya on Valentine’s Day. The two share romantic moments together as Kavya fears getting arrested and Adhiraj fears losing Kavya. Amidst their romantic moments, Kavya and Adhiraj also get emotional.

Kavya learns that Giriraj has taken her finger prints and placed it on the knife and is putting her in trouble. She soon goes and confront Giriraj and warns to take actions against him. While, she fails to find a strong proof, she decides to put Giriraj behind the bars.

In the coming episode, Kavya finds out that the man who claimed that his wife was murdered by her is alive. Kavya gets her location and informs Police about the same. Soon, she learns that the entire plan was executed by Giriraj. She brings police home and gets Giriraj arrested for trapping her.

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.