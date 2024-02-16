Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya gets involved in a murder case

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Adhiraj finds out that the pharma company which was involved with Navya’s death was owned by Omi. He figures out that Omi is responsible for Navya’s death and breaks down. However, Adhiraj decides to reveal the truth to Kavya but Adhiraj’s mother stops him.

Adhiraj and his mother get into an argument as Adhiraj wants to reveal the truth to Kavya. On the other hand, Adhiraj’s mother wants to hide it to save her son Omi. Soon, Kavya enters the picture and questions them about the fight. Adhiraj hugs Kavya and she tries to solve his fight with his mother.

In the coming episode, Omi returns home from hospital and the family welcomes him. However, Adhiraj is still in dilemma. Meanwhile, a new twists unfold when a blooded knife is found in Kavya’s car. The police call Kavya and informs her about the same. Kavya gets shocked and wonders about the knife. The inspector takes Kavya to police station for further investigations.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 106 15 February 2024 Written Episode Update

